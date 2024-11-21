Boosting Employee Incentives: The Push for UAN Activation

Left Menu

The Ministry of Labour & Employment urges the EPFO to activate UAN for employees to benefit from the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme. This initiative aims for widespread UAN activation, enhancing access to EPFO services, and employs a phased approach using Aadhaar OTP and biometric technology.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:35 IST
The Ministry of Labour & Employment has called on the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to activate employees' Universal Account Numbers (UAN) to maximize the benefits offered by the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme.

In a bid for extensive outreach, the ministry announced that EPFO will engage its zonal and regional offices to ensure that both employers and employees are informed and involved in the campaign. UAN activation is set to provide seamless access to EPFO's comprehensive online services, including account management and claims processing.

The phased approach requires employers to complete UAN activation through Aadhaar-based OTP by November 30, 2024, commencing with the most recent hires, and will eventually incorporate biometric authentication using face-recognition technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

