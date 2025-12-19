Left Menu

Ceremony Honors Telecom Trainees of Delhi and Ladakh Police

A passing-out-parade and oath-taking ceremony for assistant wireless operators of the Delhi and Ladakh Police was held at the Delhi Police Academy. A total of 43 trainees completed a comprehensive training program. Head Constable Shivani and Constable Tsering Angmo received top honors for their performance.

A passing-out-parade and oath-taking ceremony for assistant wireless operators of the Delhi and Ladakh Police was conducted at the Delhi Police Academy's Jharoda Kalan campus, according to officials.

The event marked the successful completion of training for 43 trainees, which included intensive indoor and outdoor activities over 15 weeks, followed by hands-on experience at various Communication Unit establishments. Among the graduates were eight women head constables from the Delhi Police and three women from the Ladakh Police.

Top honors were bestowed upon Head Constable Shivani of the Delhi Police and Constable Tsering Angmo of the Ladakh Police, recognizing their exemplary performance throughout the program. The curriculum comprised specialized telecom and wireless training, complemented by physical fitness, yoga, parade drills, weapon handling, cybercrime awareness, and personality development sessions.

