Soaring High: Indian Aviation's Flight Towards Safety and Efficiency

India's civil aviation sector has experienced significant growth, doubling its fleet in recent years. Despite challenges, leaders in the sector are committed to enhancing safety and efficiency. Key figures highlighted India's strengths, including a skilled workforce and competitive operating costs, during the Safety Seminar 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A senior government official revealed on Friday that despite challenges faced this year, the civil aviation sector's determination to improve safety, efficiency, and public confidence remains steadfast.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha noted that India's domestic air passenger traffic has grown annually by 9% over the past decade, with the aircraft fleet expanding from 395 in 2014 to 844 this year, showcasing the sector's impressive momentum.

At the Safety Seminar 2025 held in the national capital, Sinha stressed the importance of vigilance, compliance, and accountability in ensuring aviation safety, while DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai highlighted India's strengths such as a large pool of engineers and lower operating costs compared to countries like the US, UK, and France.

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

