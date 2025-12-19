Soaring High: Indian Aviation's Flight Towards Safety and Efficiency

A senior government official revealed on Friday that despite challenges faced this year, the civil aviation sector's determination to improve safety, efficiency, and public confidence remains steadfast.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha noted that India's domestic air passenger traffic has grown annually by 9% over the past decade, with the aircraft fleet expanding from 395 in 2014 to 844 this year, showcasing the sector's impressive momentum.

At the Safety Seminar 2025 held in the national capital, Sinha stressed the importance of vigilance, compliance, and accountability in ensuring aviation safety, while DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai highlighted India's strengths such as a large pool of engineers and lower operating costs compared to countries like the US, UK, and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)