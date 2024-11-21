Bihar Business Connect 2024: A Global Convergence for Investment

The Bihar Business Connect 2024 is poised to be a significant event on the global business calendar. Set in Patna from December 19-20, it is expected to draw participants from over 80 countries.

According to state officials, the two-day event will see attendance from Union ministers, central ministry secretaries, and key industry associations, marking a concerted effort to propel Bihar's economic growth.

Bihar seeks to enhance its investment landscape by focusing on promising sectors like textiles, food processing, and electric vehicles. The state aims to replicate the success of last year's meet, which secured proposed investments worth Rs 50,500 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)