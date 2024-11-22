Adani Group's Financial Turmoil Amid Bribery Scandal

The financial stir around India's Adani Group intensified as its stocks and bonds plummeted for the second consecutive day. This downturn follows a U.S. arrest warrant for the conglomerate's billionaire founder, Gautam Adani, linked to a $265 million bribery scheme.

Adani Green Energy, at the heart of the allegations, saw shares tumble by 8.6%, while Adani Energy dropped by 5.6%. This controversy has also impacted prospective international investments in India's renewable energy sector, crucial for global climate targets.

Adani Group's market valuation nosedived by $27 billion, while key deals in Kenya and India's energy sector were terminated. These developments underscore significant financial ramifications for the group, with U.S. prosecutors accusing them of misleading investors.

