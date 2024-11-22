British Retail Sales Plunge Amid Economic Uncertainty

British retail sales dropped sharply in October, significantly more than predictions, indicating waning economic momentum as Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled his new government's first budget.

Economists polled by Reuters had anticipated a monthly sales volume decrease of 0.3%, but the actual decline was the most severe since June, with an unexpected drop from September. Additionally, a preliminary September sales increase was revised down, highlighting the fragile retail environment.

The Office for National Statistics cited consumer caution and atypical weather, impacting clothing sales, as reasons for the downturn. Sterling briefly dipped against the U.S. dollar following the data release, though it later stabilized.

