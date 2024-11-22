Gatwick Airport Evacuation: Swift Response to Security Alert
Gatwick Airport's South Terminal was partially evacuated on Friday due to a security incident. The airport has prioritized the safety of passengers and staff while working swiftly to resolve the situation. Entry to the terminal is restricted until the issue is addressed.
London's Gatwick Airport took precautionary measures on Friday by evacuating part of its South Terminal amid a security alert.
An official statement on X confirmed that access to the South Terminal is temporarily barred during the ongoing investigation.
The airport emphasized that ensuring the safety and security of passengers and staff remains paramount, with efforts underway to quickly resolve the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
