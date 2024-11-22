Left Menu

Gatwick Airport South Terminal Evacuation Amid Suspicious Item Investigation

Gatwick Airport's South Terminal was evacuated due to a suspected prohibited item found in luggage. Sussex Police are investigating, and an explosive ordnance disposal team is on site. The terminal and train station are closed as a precaution until the matter is resolved swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an unexpected turn of events, London's Gatwick Airport evacuated a section of its South Terminal on Friday morning. This action was prompted after authorities discovered a suspicious item within a piece of luggage, leading to a security investigation.

Sussex Police, upon their arrival at the terminal shortly after 8:20 am, initiated the precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. The police statement mentioned the presence of a 'suspected prohibited item,' prompting the deployment of an explosive ordnance disposal team to the scene.

The airport has stated that the terminal area will remain closed to the public until the situation is effectively resolved. Additionally, the train station serving Gatwick has been temporarily shut down, adding another layer of inconvenience for travelers. Authorities emphasize that they are actively working to manage the situation promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

