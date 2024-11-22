Adani Group's Legal Storm: Bribery Allegations Rock Conglomerate

The Adani Group is under scrutiny as allegations of bribery in the US have surfaced, involving key figures like billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew. The charges accuse the conglomerate of offering USD 265 million in bribes to secure favorable terms for solar power contracts.

The allegations, which have disrupted airport expansion and energy projects in Kenya, prompted stock exchanges to demand clarification on disclosure norms. While the group has denied any wrongdoing, citing compliance with all laws, the repercussions could be significant, impacting their ability to raise funds and affecting their reputation.

The issue has also opened a political pandora's box, giving opposition parties an avenue to target the government, particularly with the looming winter session of Parliament. The group's responses and any legal actions from regulators like Sebi will be closely monitored.

(With inputs from agencies.)