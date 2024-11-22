McDonald's Revamps Value Menu Amid Inflation Shift

In a bid to allure inflation-conscious patrons, McDonald's is set to revamp its US value menu early next year.

Beginning January 7, the fast-food giant will introduce a special offer where customers can purchase one full-priced item from a curated value menu and acquire a second one for just USD 1. The menu includes popular items such as a Sausage McMuffin, hash browns, a McChicken sandwich, and small fries.

Continuing its strategy to attract more consumers, McDonald's will also maintain its USD 5 Meal Deal through the coming summer. Launched in June, the deal found favorable reception, prompting Chicago-based McDonald's to extend it through the year's end back in September. Facing eased grocery price inflation, McDonald's noticed a consumer shift towards home dining. Recent governmental data indicates a 3.8% rise in prices for dining out compared to last year, while home food prices rose by just 1.1%. As competition like Burger King adopted similar promotions, McDonald's saw a modest 0.3% increase in its US same-store sales during July-September.

(With inputs from agencies.)