McDonald's Revamps Value Menu Amid Inflation Shift

McDonald's plans to expand its value menu in the US to attract inflation-conscious customers. Starting January 7, customers can buy one full-priced item from a select menu and get another for $1. The chain will continue offering deals like the USD 5 Meal Deal to retain and win back customers.

Updated: 22-11-2024 19:17 IST
McDonald's Revamps Value Menu Amid Inflation Shift
In a bid to allure inflation-conscious patrons, McDonald's is set to revamp its US value menu early next year.

Beginning January 7, the fast-food giant will introduce a special offer where customers can purchase one full-priced item from a curated value menu and acquire a second one for just USD 1. The menu includes popular items such as a Sausage McMuffin, hash browns, a McChicken sandwich, and small fries.

Continuing its strategy to attract more consumers, McDonald's will also maintain its USD 5 Meal Deal through the coming summer. Launched in June, the deal found favorable reception, prompting Chicago-based McDonald's to extend it through the year's end back in September. Facing eased grocery price inflation, McDonald's noticed a consumer shift towards home dining. Recent governmental data indicates a 3.8% rise in prices for dining out compared to last year, while home food prices rose by just 1.1%. As competition like Burger King adopted similar promotions, McDonald's saw a modest 0.3% increase in its US same-store sales during July-September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

