Left Menu

Sterling Slide Spurs FTSE 100 Surge Amid Economic Strain

The FTSE 100 saw its biggest weekly gain since May, buoyed by a slide in the pound following weak UK business activity data. While international companies benefitted, banks faced pressure. Traders expect future interest rate cuts by the Bank of England amidst ongoing economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:48 IST
Sterling Slide Spurs FTSE 100 Surge Amid Economic Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 in Britain experienced its most significant weekly rise in over six months, closing Friday with a 1.4% increase. This surge was driven by a decline in the sterling, which favored dollar-earning companies, despite weak business activity data affecting banks negatively.

As the pound fell 0.6% to $1.25105, its lowest since May, due to shrinking British business output and unexpected retail sales decline, UK-listed international firms such as AstraZeneca and Unilever saw share benefits. Finance minister Rachel Reeves' recent budget, which raised taxes, also contributed to reduced private sector activity.

Traders predict the Bank of England will maintain current interest rates next month but anticipate cuts next year. In contrast to the blue-chip index's performance, banks like HSBC faced challenges from the economic data, while the FTSE 250 midcap index rose with Games Workshop topping the gainers with a 17.3% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024