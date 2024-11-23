Left Menu

Argentina's Economic Struggles: A Closer Look at Sector Contractions

Argentina's economic activity dropped 3.3% in September compared to last year, marking a fourth consecutive decline. Despite President Javier Milei's austerity measures stabilizing inflation and finances, sectors like fishing and construction faced steep declines. However, mining and agriculture showed some growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 00:58 IST
Argentina's Economic Struggles: A Closer Look at Sector Contractions
Argentina's economic activity witnessed a significant decline of 3.3% in September, according to new data from the national statistics agency. This was a larger drop than the 2.7% forecasted by analysts, marking the fourth consecutive month of year-on-year contraction.

The country, rich in grains, also experienced a 0.3% fall in monthly comparison, indicating the end of a brief growth period. President Javier Milei's austerity measures, while effective in controlling inflation and stabilizing state finances, have adversely impacted various economic sectors.

In September, the fishing industry suffered the most with a 25.2% contraction, followed by construction at 16.6%. However, four sectors reported growth, with mining seeing an increase of 7.6% and the agriculture sector up by 3.1%, as per INDEC statistics.

