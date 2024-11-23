Storm Bert Paralyzes Britain's Transport Network

Storm Bert wreaked havoc across Britain and Ireland, leaving one dead and causing widespread disruptions to transport and utilities. Snow, rain, and strong winds battered the regions, resulting in the closure of vital infrastructure such as railway lines, roads, and bridges.

In England, a man lost his life when a tree fell on his car amid the storm's ferocity. Newcastle airport experienced flight delays as snow blanketed the runway. The Severn Bridge, a key connection between Wales and England, was closed due to hazardous winds.

Ireland was hit hard by flooding, particularly along its west coast. The national meteorological service issued a 'status red' alert, with significant power outages impacting 60,000 customers. The ESB Networks reported high winds as the primary cause of these disruptions.

