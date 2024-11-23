Left Menu

Storm Bert Paralyzes Britain's Transport Network

Storm Bert unleashed chaos in Britain and Ireland, causing one fatality and disrupting transport. Bridges and roads were closed, power was cut off for thousands, and parts of the UK faced snow and flooding. The Severn Bridge shut due to high winds, while Ireland faced severe rain warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:16 IST
Storm Bert wreaked havoc across Britain and Ireland, leaving one dead and causing widespread disruptions to transport and utilities. Snow, rain, and strong winds battered the regions, resulting in the closure of vital infrastructure such as railway lines, roads, and bridges.

In England, a man lost his life when a tree fell on his car amid the storm's ferocity. Newcastle airport experienced flight delays as snow blanketed the runway. The Severn Bridge, a key connection between Wales and England, was closed due to hazardous winds.

Ireland was hit hard by flooding, particularly along its west coast. The national meteorological service issued a 'status red' alert, with significant power outages impacting 60,000 customers. The ESB Networks reported high winds as the primary cause of these disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

