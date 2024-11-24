Left Menu

Tragic Blaze: Driver's Fatal Encounter on NH-60

A container truck's driver was burnt to death after the vehicle caught fire upon colliding with a road divider at Laxmannath. Police and firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames. The driver's identity remains unknown, and the accident briefly stalled traffic on National Highway-60.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:25 IST
Tragic Blaze: Driver's Fatal Encounter on NH-60
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday at Laxmannath area when a container truck caught fire after crashing into a road divider. The driver, whose identity has not yet been determined, was tragically burnt alive, according to police sources.

Officials reported that personnel from Jaleswar police station, alongside firefighters, responded swiftly to the scene. It took them an hour to put out the raging flames, which had already claimed the life of the driver.

The fiery incident on National Highway-60 caused a temporary disruption in the traffic flow. Police continue to investigate the accident and seek to identify the deceased driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024