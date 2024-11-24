Tragic Blaze: Driver's Fatal Encounter on NH-60

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday at Laxmannath area when a container truck caught fire after crashing into a road divider. The driver, whose identity has not yet been determined, was tragically burnt alive, according to police sources.

Officials reported that personnel from Jaleswar police station, alongside firefighters, responded swiftly to the scene. It took them an hour to put out the raging flames, which had already claimed the life of the driver.

The fiery incident on National Highway-60 caused a temporary disruption in the traffic flow. Police continue to investigate the accident and seek to identify the deceased driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)