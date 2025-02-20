Delhi Zoo Faces Challenges Amidst Tragic Animal Deaths

In an unfortunate turn of events, the Delhi Zoo has reported the deaths of a jaguar and a nilgai due to age-related complications. Official sources confirmed the passing of the jaguar on February 19 and the nilgai on February 13, despite both being under expert medical supervision.

The aged jaguar, at 22 years, had surpassed the typical lifespan of its captive counterparts. The zoo's director, Sanjeet Kumar, emphasized ongoing efforts to maintain the zoo's collection through animal exchange programs, reflecting the commitment to conservation despite recent losses.

Amid these fatalities, attention has turned to the zoo's management practices, as several deaths have been reported in recent months. The facility, established in 1959, remains a crucial model for the nation, with its leadership working to enhance animal welfare and mitigate risks during mating seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)