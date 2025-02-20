Left Menu

Delhi Zoo Faces Challenges Amidst Tragic Animal Deaths

Recent deaths at the Delhi Zoo, including a jaguar and a nilgai, have raised concerns. The jaguar, 22, and nilgai, 15, succumbed to age-related causes. Management issues have been highlighted following the zoo's loss of multiple animals under different circumstances, prompting a focus on improving animal welfare.

  • Country:
  • India

In an unfortunate turn of events, the Delhi Zoo has reported the deaths of a jaguar and a nilgai due to age-related complications. Official sources confirmed the passing of the jaguar on February 19 and the nilgai on February 13, despite both being under expert medical supervision.

The aged jaguar, at 22 years, had surpassed the typical lifespan of its captive counterparts. The zoo's director, Sanjeet Kumar, emphasized ongoing efforts to maintain the zoo's collection through animal exchange programs, reflecting the commitment to conservation despite recent losses.

Amid these fatalities, attention has turned to the zoo's management practices, as several deaths have been reported in recent months. The facility, established in 1959, remains a crucial model for the nation, with its leadership working to enhance animal welfare and mitigate risks during mating seasons.

