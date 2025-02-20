Mystery Deaths in Kolkata: Murder, Suicide, or Misleading Cues?

A post-mortem examination has confirmed that two women and a teenage girl, found dead in their Kolkata home, were victims of murder, contradicting initial suicide speculations, as stated by a police officer.

The victims, part of a family troubled by financial issues, were discovered dead while the male members suffered a car accident. Disturbing details emerged from the autopsy, suggesting prior injuries and possible poisoning for the minor.

Authorities have lodged a murder case amidst suspicions that the family's male members attempted to mislead the investigation, with police actively probing the incidents. The case unfolds as forensic teams analyze evidence collected from their Tangra residence.

