Left Menu

Mystery Deaths in Kolkata: Murder, Suicide, or Misleading Cues?

The post-mortem of two women and a teenage girl from Kolkata reveals murder despite earlier suicide speculations. The deceased had severe injuries, and a minor was poisoned. Police suspect the involvement of their family in orchestrating misleading information, triggering a murder investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:08 IST
Mystery Deaths in Kolkata: Murder, Suicide, or Misleading Cues?
  • Country:
  • India

A post-mortem examination has confirmed that two women and a teenage girl, found dead in their Kolkata home, were victims of murder, contradicting initial suicide speculations, as stated by a police officer.

The victims, part of a family troubled by financial issues, were discovered dead while the male members suffered a car accident. Disturbing details emerged from the autopsy, suggesting prior injuries and possible poisoning for the minor.

Authorities have lodged a murder case amidst suspicions that the family's male members attempted to mislead the investigation, with police actively probing the incidents. The case unfolds as forensic teams analyze evidence collected from their Tangra residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025