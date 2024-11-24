Left Menu

Gold Surges Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Uncertainties

Gold prices in India have surged past Rs 80,000 per 10 grams, driven by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties. The Russia-Ukraine conflict and Trump's trade policies impact global markets, boosting investor interest in gold as a safe-haven asset despite challenges from a strong US dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:38 IST
  India

Gold prices in India have breached the Rs 80,000 per 10 grams mark, rebounding from the market impacts of Donald Trump's expected high tariff trade policy and a resilient US dollar, according to analysts.

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the precious metal's value soared, surpassing USD 2,700 per ounce in global arenas, experts observed.

While uncertainties over the US economy and volatile stock markets are steering investments towards safe-haven assets like gold, the US Federal Reserve's cautious interest rate stance and a robust dollar are presenting obstacles for the bullion, analysts noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

