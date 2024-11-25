Blaze on the Tarmac: Fire Erupts in Russian-Made Plane at Antalya Airport
A Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane caught fire after landing at Antalya Airport in Turkey. The aircraft, operated by Azimuth Airlines, arrived from Sochi. Emergency units quickly responded, containing flames and smoke emerging from the engine, as captured in videos shared online.
A passenger plane manufactured in Russia caught fire shortly after landing at Antalya Airport, Turkey, causing an emergency response from airport personnel, according to a report by Airport Haber.
The incident involved a Sukhoi Superjet 100, which had departed from Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi under the banner of Azimuth Airlines. The aircraft landed at 1825 GMT, and moments later, flames and thick smoke were seen coming from its engine.
Emergency units quickly arrived at the scene to control the fire, with videos circulated online documenting the dramatic scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as authorities work to determine any mechanical failures.
