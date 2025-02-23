Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of Turkey as an indispensable security partner for Ukraine during a press conference held on Sunday in Kyiv. President Zelenskiy's remarks underscore the crucial role that Turkey plays in strengthening Ukraine's security framework.

Amid escalating tensions in the region, Zelenskiy noted the importance of solidifying alliances with key international partners, with Turkey standing out as a pivotal ally. The collaboration between the two nations is viewed as a strategic move to ensure regional stability.

This renewed focus on Turkey highlights the deepening diplomatic ties between Kyiv and Ankara, which are seen as vital in navigating the complex geopolitical landscape surrounding Ukraine. The partnership is poised to offer substantial security guarantees for Ukraine's future.

