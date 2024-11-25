Dhruv Consultancy Bags NHAI Contract for Maharashtra Highway Projects

In a significant development, Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd., a prominent player in India's infrastructure consultancy space, has announced the approval of a Variation Proposal to provide their services for several crucial infrastructure undertakings in Maharashtra. This strategic contract, awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), aims to bolster the company's role in highway development and related projects within the region.

The contract, valued at Rs2.20 crore, spans an 18-month project duration, focusing on essential works such as the construction and expansion of service roads, flyovers, and other pivotal infrastructure along National Highways NH-65, NH-52, and NH-150. The scope of the project encompasses high-impact developments, including the Sangli-Solapur section of NH-166, where a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Bhaiya Chowk Junction will be constructed, significantly improving local accessibility and alleviating traffic congestion.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services, stated, "This prestigious contract marks a milestone for us, reaffirming our commitment to infrastructure enhancements. Beyond these projects, we are dedicated to addressing fatal accident zones in Solapur district, showcasing our technical excellence with a focus on life-saving initiatives."

(With inputs from agencies.)