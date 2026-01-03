Left Menu

Eastern Nepal Jolted by 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake

An earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude rattled Taplejung district in eastern Nepal. Tremors were felt in Shankhuwasabhar and Panchthar districts. The epicenter was at Falaicha, 420 km east of Kathmandu. No damage was reported. A previous quake of 4.3 magnitude occurred in Kalapani on December 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-01-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Early Saturday morning, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Taplejung district of eastern Nepal, shaking nearby areas including Shankhuwasabhar and Panchthar. The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre identified the epicenter at Falaicha, located 420 kilometers east of Kathmandu.

Though the tremors spread across multiple districts, officials reported no immediate damage resulting from the quake, providing some relief to residents.

This follows a 4.3 magnitude quake recorded on December 9 in the Kalapani area of Nepal, which borders China. These seismic activities highlight the ongoing geological volatility in the region.

