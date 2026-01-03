Eastern Nepal Jolted by 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake

Early Saturday morning, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Taplejung district of eastern Nepal, shaking nearby areas including Shankhuwasabhar and Panchthar. The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre identified the epicenter at Falaicha, located 420 kilometers east of Kathmandu.

Though the tremors spread across multiple districts, officials reported no immediate damage resulting from the quake, providing some relief to residents.

This follows a 4.3 magnitude quake recorded on December 9 in the Kalapani area of Nepal, which borders China. These seismic activities highlight the ongoing geological volatility in the region.