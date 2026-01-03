Left Menu

Police Inspector Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal

An assistant police inspector in Maharashtra's Thane district was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. The officer, Sanjay Dhondiram Bidgar, demanded the bribe to avoid arresting a family involved in a case. A preliminary verification and a trap led to Bidgar's arrest.

An assistant police inspector in Thane district of Maharashtra has been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe. The official in question, identified as Sanjay Dhondiram Bidgar, was taken into custody while accepting the bribe. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by one of the victims.

The complainant, alongside his family, faced charges at the Ulhasnagar police station. Bidgar allegedly promised to prevent their arrest in exchange for the illicit payment. Unwilling to succumb to the corruption, the complainant contacted the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

After confirming the complaint's validity, authorities set a trap resulting in Bidgar's capture in the act. Charges have been filed against the inspector under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and an investigation is currently ongoing to uncover further details.

