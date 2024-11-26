RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hospitalized for Observation
Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das, has been admitted to a corporate hospital for monitoring. Details regarding his condition have not been disclosed, and there is no official statement from the hospital at this time.
The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das, is currently under medical observation at a corporate hospital, sources confirmed on Tuesday.
While the specifics of his health condition remain undisclosed, authorities are closely monitoring the situation.
No immediate official information or updates have been provided by the hospital concerning Das's health status.
