Türkiye Launches Industrial Decarbonization Platform to Drive Green Transition and Economic Growth

The Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Türkiye (MoIT), in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), has today signed a joint declaration in Ankara to establish the Türkiye Industrial Decarbonization Investment Platform (TIDIP). This pioneering initiative is designed to accelerate Türkiye’s low-carbon transition in the industrial sector, aligning with the country’s ambitious climate and development goals outlined in the National Green Deal Action Plan, National Development Plan, updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), and the 2053 Net-Zero target.

The platform’s main objective is to facilitate the transformation of Türkiye’s industrial sectors by reducing dependency on fossil fuels and advancing towards renewable energy and low-carbon production processes. The initiative will focus on driving energy efficiency, promoting innovation, and strengthening the country’s energy security while supporting sustainable economic development.

Targeted Industrial Sectors and Decarbonization Pathways

The TIDIP initiative will prioritize high-emission, energy-intensive industries such as iron and steel, primary and secondary aluminum production, cement production, and fertilizer manufacturing—sectors identified as having significant decarbonization potential. The platform will follow four Low Carbon Pathways, which were developed under MoIT’s guidance with support from the EBRD and completed in March 2024. These pathways will serve as the foundation for transforming Türkiye’s industrial base, setting clear guidelines for reducing carbon emissions across key sectors.

Promoting Investment and Public-Private Collaboration

Despite Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to decarbonize its industrial sector with support from international financial institutions, TIDIP aims to further enhance investment opportunities for decarbonization projects in strategic sectors. The MoIT will oversee the platform's activities, ensuring coordination among various stakeholders, including industrial companies, technology providers, engineering firms, development agencies, and sector associations. This collaborative approach will foster the rapid adoption of low-carbon technologies and sustainable practices across the industrial landscape, delivering both economic and environmental benefits.

Technical Assistance and Support for Industrial Companies

To ensure the successful implementation of the TIDIP, two specialized Technical Assistance components will be incorporated:

Component 1: This component focuses on ensuring overall coordination and stakeholder communication, as well as providing policy advisory services to MoIT in alignment with Türkiye’s national priorities and EU climate policies. It will also include monitoring and reporting mechanisms.

Component 2: This component will provide targeted support to individual industrial companies, helping them create customized decarbonization investment plans tailored to their specific needs and capacities.

These technical components aim to empower industries to reduce their carbon footprint while navigating the transition to more sustainable and energy-efficient operations.

A Strategic Step Towards a Green Economy

The launch of TIDIP positions Türkiye as a regional leader in industrial decarbonization, providing a roadmap for the nation’s future green transformation. The platform not only supports the country’s climate commitments but also provides economic opportunities through the development of green technologies and sustainable industrial practices, contributing to a low-carbon economy.

Wiebke Schloemer, IFC’s Director for Türkiye and Central Asia, expressed the significance of the platform: “The Türkiye Industrial Decarbonization Investment Platform is a landmark initiative that reaffirms our commitment to a sustainable and resilient future for Türkiye's industrial sector. With this collaboration, we are paving the way for significant investments in low-carbon technologies and renewable energy. This platform will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance industrial competitiveness, and create job opportunities, securing a prosperous and environmentally responsible future for Türkiye.”

Humberto Lopez, Türkiye Country Director of the World Bank, emphasized the strategic importance of this collaboration: “The establishment of TIDIP is a crucial step in Türkiye’s efforts to move towards a low-carbon economy while ensuring industrial competitiveness. Through our strategic partnership with the IBRD, IFC, and EBRD, we are scaling the necessary finance, fostering innovation, and promoting energy security, which will position Türkiye as a global leader in industrial transformation.”

With this landmark partnership, Türkiye is poised to lead the way in industrial decarbonization, creating a sustainable future while driving economic growth and green innovation across the region.