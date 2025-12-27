Tragic Shooting Amid Child Custody Exchange in Mint Hill

A man was shot dead after opening fire on police officers during a child custody exchange at an Edible Arrangement store in Mint Hill, North Carolina, authorities reported Friday.

The incident left two Mint Hill police officers wounded but their conditions were upgraded from critical to stable hours later.

The shooting unfolded around 10:45 am in a shopping area when the man drew a gun, prompting officers to return fire, ultimately killing him. Crime scene investigators were later seen gathering evidence. Edible Arrangements stated their staff was not involved in the shooting.

