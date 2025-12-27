Tragic Shooting Amid Child Custody Exchange in Mint Hill
A man was fatally shot after firing at police during a child custody exchange in Mint Hill, North Carolina. Two officers were injured but later stabilized. The incident occurred at an Edible Arrangement store, and the company confirmed the shooting did not involve its staff.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Minthill | Updated: 27-12-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 05:43 IST
A man was shot dead after opening fire on police officers during a child custody exchange at an Edible Arrangement store in Mint Hill, North Carolina, authorities reported Friday.
The incident left two Mint Hill police officers wounded but their conditions were upgraded from critical to stable hours later.
The shooting unfolded around 10:45 am in a shopping area when the man drew a gun, prompting officers to return fire, ultimately killing him. Crime scene investigators were later seen gathering evidence. Edible Arrangements stated their staff was not involved in the shooting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drunk Driving Incident: Woman Arrested After Crashing into Police Barricade in Delhi
Fatal Altercation: Stabbing Incident in Northeast Delhi
Three fire incidents reported in Delhi, one youth dead
Incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh cannot be brushed aside as media exaggeration or dismissed as political violence: MEA.
Over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities documented in Bangladesh by independent sources during tenure of interim govt: MEA.