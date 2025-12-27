Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Amid Child Custody Exchange in Mint Hill

A man was fatally shot after firing at police during a child custody exchange in Mint Hill, North Carolina. Two officers were injured but later stabilized. The incident occurred at an Edible Arrangement store, and the company confirmed the shooting did not involve its staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minthill | Updated: 27-12-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 05:43 IST
Tragic Shooting Amid Child Custody Exchange in Mint Hill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A man was shot dead after opening fire on police officers during a child custody exchange at an Edible Arrangement store in Mint Hill, North Carolina, authorities reported Friday.

The incident left two Mint Hill police officers wounded but their conditions were upgraded from critical to stable hours later.

The shooting unfolded around 10:45 am in a shopping area when the man drew a gun, prompting officers to return fire, ultimately killing him. Crime scene investigators were later seen gathering evidence. Edible Arrangements stated their staff was not involved in the shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Shooting Amid Child Custody Exchange in Mint Hill

Tragic Shooting Amid Child Custody Exchange in Mint Hill

 Global
2
Mudslides and Chaos: Southern California's Response to Holiday Storm

Mudslides and Chaos: Southern California's Response to Holiday Storm

 Global
3
US Strikes Shake Nigerian Village: An Evolving Conflict

US Strikes Shake Nigerian Village: An Evolving Conflict

 Brazil
4
Gus Atkinson's Injury Setback in the Ashes Series

Gus Atkinson's Injury Setback in the Ashes Series

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025