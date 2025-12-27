Left Menu

Gus Atkinson's Injury Setback in the Ashes Series

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson sustained a suspected hamstring injury during the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, impacting England's hopes of victory. Atkinson left the field after delivering the final ball of his fifth over. England seeks their first Test win in Australia in 15 years.

England's ambitions for an Ashes victory took a serious hit as fast bowler Gus Atkinson left the field with a suspected hamstring injury. The incident occurred on the second day of the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Atkinson was visibly in pain, clutching his upper left leg after completing his fifth over. The bowler's untimely exit comes as England strives for their first Test win on Australian soil in 15 years.

As Atkinson left the field, Australia stood at 35 for one in their second innings, already leading the series 3-0 with a 77-run lead, emphasizing the challenges England faces to overcome the deficit.

