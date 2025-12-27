Mudslides and Chaos: Southern California's Response to Holiday Storm
A severe holiday storm led to heavy rain, mudslides, and floods in Southern California, particularly affecting Wrightwood. Homes were buried, roads closed, and emergency rescues were carried out. The region braces for more potential debris flows as weather conditions improve.
Southern California residents began the arduous task of recovery after three days of relentless rain and devastating mudslides that shattered holiday peace. Heavy rainfall, stemming from a fierce atmospheric river storm, wreaked havoc across the region, causing flash floods and toppling power lines.
In Wrightwood, a quaint mountain town, several homes were engulfed by mud as county inspectors evaluated property damage, with evacuation warnings persisting for at-risk areas. The storm, which began on Christmas Eve, saw authorities take precautionary measures to protect the populace from additional debris flows.
Despite a taper in rain, a flood watch remains active, with communities like Wrightwood facing a slow recovery effort. Homeowners like Misty Cheng are left to grapple with significant damage, and many have turned to initiatives like GoFundMe to aid in rebuilding. Emergency teams successfully rescued trapped individuals, and fortunately, no serious injuries were recorded.
