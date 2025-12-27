Kyiv Targeted: Intensified Russian Missile Assault Ahead of Crucial U.S. Meeting
Kyiv faced a significant Russian missile attack, prompting air defenses to engage. The assault occurred just days before Ukrainian President Zelenskiy’s meeting with U.S. President Trump to discuss resolving the conflict with Russia. Unofficial reports and eyewitnesses confirmed the use of cruise and ballistic missiles in the attack.
The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was subjected to an intense Russian missile assault early Saturday. Explosions reverberated across the city as Ukrainian air defenses sprang into action, combating the offensive amidst reports of deployed missiles, both cruise and ballistic.
This aggressive maneuver occurred mere days before a pivotal meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at formulating a resolution to the prolonged conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
While air defense systems were actively responding, unofficial Telegram channels and Reuters eyewitnesses corroborated the reports of the ongoing missile strikes, underscoring the perilous situation in Kyiv.
