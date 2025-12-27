Kyiv Targeted: Intensified Russian Missile Assault Ahead of Crucial U.S. Meeting

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was subjected to an intense Russian missile assault early Saturday. Explosions reverberated across the city as Ukrainian air defenses sprang into action, combating the offensive amidst reports of deployed missiles, both cruise and ballistic.

This aggressive maneuver occurred mere days before a pivotal meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at formulating a resolution to the prolonged conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

While air defense systems were actively responding, unofficial Telegram channels and Reuters eyewitnesses corroborated the reports of the ongoing missile strikes, underscoring the perilous situation in Kyiv.