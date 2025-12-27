Left Menu

Kyiv Targeted: Intensified Russian Missile Assault Ahead of Crucial U.S. Meeting

Kyiv faced a significant Russian missile attack, prompting air defenses to engage. The assault occurred just days before Ukrainian President Zelenskiy’s meeting with U.S. President Trump to discuss resolving the conflict with Russia. Unofficial reports and eyewitnesses confirmed the use of cruise and ballistic missiles in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 06:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 06:04 IST
Kyiv Targeted: Intensified Russian Missile Assault Ahead of Crucial U.S. Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was subjected to an intense Russian missile assault early Saturday. Explosions reverberated across the city as Ukrainian air defenses sprang into action, combating the offensive amidst reports of deployed missiles, both cruise and ballistic.

This aggressive maneuver occurred mere days before a pivotal meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at formulating a resolution to the prolonged conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

While air defense systems were actively responding, unofficial Telegram channels and Reuters eyewitnesses corroborated the reports of the ongoing missile strikes, underscoring the perilous situation in Kyiv.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Shooting Amid Child Custody Exchange in Mint Hill

Tragic Shooting Amid Child Custody Exchange in Mint Hill

 Global
2
Mudslides and Chaos: Southern California's Response to Holiday Storm

Mudslides and Chaos: Southern California's Response to Holiday Storm

 Global
3
US Strikes Shake Nigerian Village: An Evolving Conflict

US Strikes Shake Nigerian Village: An Evolving Conflict

 Brazil
4
Gus Atkinson's Injury Setback in the Ashes Series

Gus Atkinson's Injury Setback in the Ashes Series

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025