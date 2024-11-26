Russia's Strategic Moves with Taliban: Diplomatic Deliberations
Russia views establishing communication with Afghanistan's Taliban leadership as significant. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized this importance but noted that Moscow has not yet decided whether to remove the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations.
