Russia's Strategic Moves with Taliban: Diplomatic Deliberations

Russia views establishing communication with Afghanistan's Taliban leadership as significant. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized this importance but noted that Moscow has not yet decided whether to remove the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations.

Updated: 26-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:52 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Russia

Russia sees forging relationships with Afghanistan's Taliban leadership as crucial, given the group's control of the country, according to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson.

While emphasizing the significance of these contacts, he highlighted that Moscow has not yet made a formal decision regarding the exclusion of the Taliban from its designated list of terrorist groups.

