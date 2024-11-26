Left Menu

Revolutionizing Himachal: Drones and Sustainable Growth

Himachal Pradesh is adopting drone technology to drive economic growth in construction, agriculture, logistics, and self-employment. The state government plans to provide technical training, promote drone services, and support solar initiatives. This development aims for a prosperous Himachal by 2032, benefitting youth and strengthening the local economy.

Updated: 26-11-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:16 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is advocating for drone technology as a pivotal tool in a variety of sectors including construction, agriculture, and small-scale logistics. Highlighting its potential, Sukhu stated that drones could become a pathway to self-employment, with government backing for training and enterprise development.

In a strategic meeting on Tuesday, discussions centered on leveraging National Resource Management and Agro-ecology to achieve 'Samridh Himachal-Green Himachal'. The government intends to establish drone pilot training at State Industrial Training Institutes, aiming to create 15,000 drone-driven services in the coming years.

An emphasis was placed on utilizing natural resources and promoting solar energy to make Himachal a green and self-reliant state by 2027, leading to heightened prosperity by 2032. The initiative also includes enhancing support for medium and small-scale industries, boosting youth employment and the state economy.

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

