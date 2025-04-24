Stowaway Sneaks Onto NY-Paris Flight: A Security Breach Unveiled

Surveillance video obtained by the Associated Press reveals stunning footage of a woman named Svetlana Dali slipping past gate security at JFK Airport to board a New York-to-Paris flight last November. Joining a ticketed group, Dali evaded agents by moving unnoticed in the crowd, casting light on a significant security oversight.

The 57-year-old Russian citizen, with US residency, pleaded not guilty to charges of being a stowaway. The court documents describe her cunning effort to bypass the regular security checks by entering a special lane for airline employees, thus avoiding buying a ticket. Her trial is poised to start next month, though a plea deal remains a possibility.

Dali's improper boarding wasn't detected until the plane was en route, forcing Delta Air Lines crew to alert French authorities who detained her upon landing. After being flown back to New York, Dali's release with an ankle monitor was cut short when she attempted an additional border crossing into Canada. Currently, she is held in federal custody in Brooklyn.

