Unity in Grief: Naidu Calls for National Solidarity Against Terrorism

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has called for unity and vigilance after a terrorist attack claimed 26 lives, including tourist J C Chandra Mouli. Speaking in Visakhapatnam, Naidu urged complete cooperation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives and warned against threats posed by infiltrators.

The chief minister suggested the timing of the attack, coinciding with visits by U.S. Vice President J D Vance and Prime Minister Modi's overseas trip, hinted at conspiracy. Naidu stressed the need for India, progressing towards rapid growth, to repel those seeking instability through terrorism.

In an expression of solidarity, Naidu offered tributes and a financial package to the families of victims from Andhra Pradesh. He also committed to enhanced intelligence and police efficiency to counter potential threats along the state's coastline, reiterating the importance of a stable government in dealing with national security issues.

