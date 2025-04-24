Left Menu

Vancouver Joins PWHL: Women's Hockey Expands Westward

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is adding Vancouver as its seventh team, debuting in the 2025-26 season. The expansion underlines the league's growing momentum since its 2024 launch. Supported by figures like Billie Jean King, PWHL aims to establish a sustainable women's ice hockey model.

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has announced its first expansion franchise in Vancouver, set to debut in the 2025-26 season. This will be the league's seventh team, temporarily named PWHL Vancouver. The team will play in the iconic Pacific Coliseum and feature 'pacific blue' as its primary color.

Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President, highlighted Vancouver's inclusion as a reflection of the league's growing momentum and passionate fanbase since its inception in January 2024. Vancouver will join existing teams from Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, marking a significant step in establishing a sustainable business model for women's ice hockey.

The PWHL has already set impressive attendance records, with 21,105 spectators attending a sold-out event in Montreal. Vancouver's hosting of a PWHL Takeover Tour game drew 19,038 fans, one of the highest attendances for a PWHL game to date. The league operates under a single entity structure, with influential supporters like Mark and Kimbra Walter and Billie Jean King on the board.

