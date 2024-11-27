Subdued Wall Street Start Amid Economic Indicators and Tech Slumps

Wall Street is preparing for a restrained start on Wednesday, as investors digest robust economic data and a key inflation report looms, potentially affecting Federal Reserve policy directions. Futures rebounded after the Commerce Department confirmed a 2.8% GDP growth rate for the third quarter, meeting economist expectations.

A report showed jobless claims at 213,000, slightly below estimates of 216,000. This has adjusted trader predictions, with a 68% chance of a 25 basis point interest rate cut by the central bank in December, according to CME's FedWatch. Shorter-dated Treasury bond yields fell, easing pressure on riskier stocks.

Attention now shifts to the Personal Consumption Expenditure report, the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure. Economists anticipate a 2.3% annual price increase in October, surpassing both last month's rise and the Fed's 2% target, amid uncertainties around President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies. Meanwhile, tech stocks like Dell, HP, and Workday faced declines following unfavorable forecasts.

