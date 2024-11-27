Left Menu

Subdued Wall Street Start Amid Economic Indicators and Tech Slumps

Wall Street is poised for a cautious opening, reacting to strong economic data and tech sector forecasts. Futures recovered some losses as Q3 GDP aligned with forecasts, and jobless claims decreased. Concerns over inflation, Federal Reserve policies, and potential trade wars were highlighted amidst tech stock declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:52 IST
Subdued Wall Street Start Amid Economic Indicators and Tech Slumps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street is preparing for a restrained start on Wednesday, as investors digest robust economic data and a key inflation report looms, potentially affecting Federal Reserve policy directions. Futures rebounded after the Commerce Department confirmed a 2.8% GDP growth rate for the third quarter, meeting economist expectations.

A report showed jobless claims at 213,000, slightly below estimates of 216,000. This has adjusted trader predictions, with a 68% chance of a 25 basis point interest rate cut by the central bank in December, according to CME's FedWatch. Shorter-dated Treasury bond yields fell, easing pressure on riskier stocks.

Attention now shifts to the Personal Consumption Expenditure report, the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure. Economists anticipate a 2.3% annual price increase in October, surpassing both last month's rise and the Fed's 2% target, amid uncertainties around President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies. Meanwhile, tech stocks like Dell, HP, and Workday faced declines following unfavorable forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024