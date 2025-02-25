Left Menu

Tech Stocks Tumble Amid AI Demand Concerns and Market Uncertainty

The Nasdaq Composite dropped over 1% on Monday, driven by concerns about the future demand for AI technology. Big tech stocks, especially Nvidia, faced significant losses as investors awaited Nvidia's quarterly results. Microsoft responded to potential oversupply by adjusting data center expansions, adding to market uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 03:11 IST
Tech Stocks Tumble Amid AI Demand Concerns and Market Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq Composite experienced a significant dip on Monday, dropping over 1%, primarily due to the faltering demand for technology supporting artificial intelligence. With market participants anxiously awaiting Nvidia's quarterly results, uncertainties over the future of AI technology loomed large.

This downturn also marked a slight decline in the S&P 500, its third consecutive day, while the Dow managed a minor gain. Investors are increasingly concerned about Nvidia's high-priced AI chips and the pressures sparked by low-cost alternatives like those from China's DeepSeek.

Amid these tumultuous market developments, Microsoft's decision to adjust its data center expansions led to further jitters. The tech sector, led by companies such as Nvidia and Amazon, witnessed notable declines, reflecting broader anxieties about economic and inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025