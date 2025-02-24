Left Menu

AI Uncertainty Shakes Tech Stocks as Investors Eye Nvidia Results

Tech stocks, including Microsoft, faced declines as investors awaited Nvidia's results for AI demand indicators. Microsoft's data center lease cuts fueled concerns of AI infrastructure oversupply. Amidst dropping indexes, Apple's investment plans provided a silver lining. Economic data and growth concerns weighed on U.S. markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:30 IST
On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced tumultuous trading as investors eagerly anticipated Nvidia's upcoming results to gain insight into the future demand for artificial intelligence technology.

Tech giant stocks, including Tesla, Meta, and Microsoft, saw notable declines. Microsoft's decision to end significant data center leases indicated a possible glut in AI infrastructure, according to TD Cowen analysts. This development, highlighted by social media over the weekend, raised cautious concerns about spending trends in the AI sector.

Apple, amidst the declines, managed a 1.1% gain after announcing significant U.S. investments to boost AI server manufacturing and create jobs. The economic landscape remains tense as markets await further inflation data and potential Federal Reserve decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

