AI Uncertainty Shakes Tech Stocks as Investors Eye Nvidia Results

On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced tumultuous trading as investors eagerly anticipated Nvidia's upcoming results to gain insight into the future demand for artificial intelligence technology.

Tech giant stocks, including Tesla, Meta, and Microsoft, saw notable declines. Microsoft's decision to end significant data center leases indicated a possible glut in AI infrastructure, according to TD Cowen analysts. This development, highlighted by social media over the weekend, raised cautious concerns about spending trends in the AI sector.

Apple, amidst the declines, managed a 1.1% gain after announcing significant U.S. investments to boost AI server manufacturing and create jobs. The economic landscape remains tense as markets await further inflation data and potential Federal Reserve decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)