Left Menu

U.S. Consumer Spending Surges Amid Inflation Challenges

U.S. consumer spending grew more than anticipated in October, signaling robust economic momentum, though inflation control remains elusive. The Federal Reserve considers another rate cut, despite potential tariff hikes from the incoming Trump administration. Consumer spending rose by 0.4%, driven by service sectors, while inflation remained a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:02 IST
U.S. Consumer Spending Surges Amid Inflation Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In October, U.S. consumer spending increased slightly more than predicted, bolstered largely by service sector demand, according to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis. This spending uptick underscores a solid economic momentum entering the fourth quarter, economists say.

However, the Federal Reserve's effort to rein in inflation has shown little success in recent months. The PCE price index remained steady, reflecting ongoing inflationary pressures. Experts warn that proposed tariff hikes from the impending Trump administration may restrict potential rate cuts next year.

Consumers face budget strains during the holiday shopping season as prices remain high, though Adobe data indicates a 9.6% increase in online spending. Financial markets anticipate a potential rate cut at December's Federal Reserve meeting, but some analysts remain skeptical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024