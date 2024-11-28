Currency Movements: Euro's Upsurge and Yen's Potential Rate Hike Boost

The euro experienced its most significant increase in four months on Thursday, following hawkish statements from a central bank official. Similarly, the yen advanced towards its strongest week in three months amid speculation that Japan may raise interest rates come December.

The dollar's rally paused as the United States headed into a quieter trading period due to the Thanksgiving holiday. European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel suggested that rate cuts should be gradual, which led to a surge in the euro by 0.7% to $1.0560.

Meanwhile, stronger-than-expected Japanese inflation readings and potential U.S. rate cuts have placed downward pressure on the dollar against the yen. In the broader market, Sterling rose to $1.2675, and the New Zealand dollar registered over a 1% gain, affecting global currency trends.

