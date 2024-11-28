Air India-Vistara Merger: A New Era for Aviation

Amid concerns related to human resources after the merger with Vistara, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson affirmed the strong potential the enlarged entity presents for employees. He maintained that Air India is a responsible employer committed to balancing integration with staff interests.

The merger, completed earlier this month, now sees Singapore Airlines holding a 25.1 per cent stake in the newly expanded company. Vistara was previously a joint venture between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines. Seniority and retirement age are among the concerns raised post-merger.

Wilson revealed to select media that the integration of five airlines into a unified organization is underway, aiming to resolve existing HR issues and promote professional growth. The Tata Group's consolidation aims to provide diverse progression opportunities, with Air India employing around 30,000 staff.

