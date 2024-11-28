Left Menu

Pakistan's Economic Vision: A Home-Grown Promise

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif plans to unveil a 'home-grown' economic development strategy, emphasizing the link between economic and national security. Speaking at a security workshop, he highlighted Pakistan's economic achievements and addressed challenges like terrorism while condemning political unrest by rival parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has announced a forthcoming 'home-grown' economic development plan, signaling a pivotal shift in the country's economic strategy. Addressing the 26th Security Workshop at the National Defence University in Islamabad, Sharif underscored the intrinsic link between economic stability and national security.

Sharif emphasized that a robust economy bolsters national security, citing the significant milestone of the Stock Exchange surpassing 100,000 points. He expressed confidence in Pakistan's economic direction while acknowledging past sacrifices, noting the nation's loss of 89,000 lives in the fight against terrorism that incurred an economic toll of USD 130 billion.

The Prime Minister also condemned recent political unrest, particularly targeting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's protests, which he said threatened the country's newfound economic stability. Sharif highlighted the government's resolve to counter foreign-funded secessionist activities in regions like Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

