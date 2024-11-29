Left Menu

Indian Stocks Edge Higher Amid Economic Uncertainty

India's stock indices rise as investors await GDP data, despite recent volatility from fund outflows, earnings disappointments, and high inflation. Sensex and Nifty close higher, with media and auto sectors gaining. Experts suggest medium to long-term strategies as FPIs end November as net sellers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:50 IST
Indian Stocks Edge Higher Amid Economic Uncertainty
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's stock markets saw a positive conclusion to the week, with key indices recording gains in anticipation of the July-September GDP figures set for release later today. The Sensex rose by 702.50 points to close at 79,746.24 points, while the Nifty climbed 216.90 points to finish at 24,131.05 points.

Sectoral indices such as Nifty media, auto, pharma, and oil and gas led the rally, despite recent market volatility due to factors like fund outflows, disappointing Q2 earnings, and high inflation. However, Nifty PSU bank and realty faced losses. Despite the upward trend, the Sensex remained nearly 6,000 points shy of its all-time high.

V K Vijayakumar from Geojit Financial Services expressed caution, advising a 'buy on dips' strategy only for medium to long-term investors, especially in large-cap sectors like financials, IT, capital goods, and telecom. Meanwhile, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued to withdraw funds, marking a net selling month for November, influenced by persistent inflation impacting RBI's rate cut decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024