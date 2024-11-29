Flipkart's Bold Leap Into Quick Commerce

In an ambitious move to capture the fast-growing quick commerce sector, Walmart-owned Flipkart is piloting its service dubbed 'Minutes' across key Indian cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR. This expansion is aimed at satisfying an increasing consumer preference for rapid delivery services.

According to Rajneesh Kumar, Flipkart's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, the market potential is immense, with expectations for the quick commerce market to surge to USD 40 billion by 2030. Despite the stiff competition from platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart is betting on consumer demand and the potential growth of India's e-commerce sector.

Flipkart is not only focusing on urban areas; it is localizing its app to accommodate rural users, supporting major Indian languages. Leveraging the strengths of small and micro-sellers, Flipkart is driving digital commerce growth, contributing significantly to the fashion category, thereby integrating under-served communities into the e-commerce ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)