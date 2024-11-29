Left Menu

Flipkart's Bold Leap Into Quick Commerce

Walmart-owned Flipkart is expanding its quick commerce operations across major Indian cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR to meet rising demand for faster deliveries. The e-commerce giant, hosting millions of small and micro-sellers, anticipates significant growth as more Indian consumers engage in online shopping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:46 IST
Flipkart's Bold Leap Into Quick Commerce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move to capture the fast-growing quick commerce sector, Walmart-owned Flipkart is piloting its service dubbed 'Minutes' across key Indian cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR. This expansion is aimed at satisfying an increasing consumer preference for rapid delivery services.

According to Rajneesh Kumar, Flipkart's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, the market potential is immense, with expectations for the quick commerce market to surge to USD 40 billion by 2030. Despite the stiff competition from platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart is betting on consumer demand and the potential growth of India's e-commerce sector.

Flipkart is not only focusing on urban areas; it is localizing its app to accommodate rural users, supporting major Indian languages. Leveraging the strengths of small and micro-sellers, Flipkart is driving digital commerce growth, contributing significantly to the fashion category, thereby integrating under-served communities into the e-commerce ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024