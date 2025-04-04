Left Menu

Myanmar Agrees to Repatriate 180,000 Rohingya from Bangladesh

Myanmar's government has confirmed 180,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are eligible to return home, aiming to address the prolonged repatriation stalemate. The agreement comes amid continued reluctance among refugees, who demand rights and citizenship before returning. Over a million Rohingya remain in camps, facing uncertain futures.

A significant development in the Rohingya repatriation process emerged this week, as Myanmar confirmed that 180,000 refugees currently residing in Bangladesh can return home. This announcement came following discussions in Bangkok, suggesting a possible thaw in the protracted relocation impasse.

The Rohingya community has been inhabiting overcrowded settlement camps in southeastern Bangladesh, a world record in refugee congregation, primarily due to military hostilities that ignited massive migration in 2017. The latest decision arose from dialogues between Bangladesh's interim government representatives and Myanmar's officials at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.

However, hopes of a sustained resolution remain dim, as prior repatriation attempts have faltered. The refugees demand comprehensive citizenship rights and proper recognition before consenting to return. Myanmar's commitment to verify additional refugees suggests groundwork for future discussions.

