Illegal Arms Operation Foiled: Arrest in Mumbai

In a major breakthrough, Mumbai police apprehended a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Angad Singh Shreeram Gopal Jadhav, aged 29, reportedly in possession of illegal arms.

Jadhav, a farmer from Itawa, was intercepted in Chembur's Mahul Road following a crucial tip-off on Thursday night.

Authorities recovered two country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges, sparking an investigation into his intended delivery and previous criminal activities under the Arms Act.

