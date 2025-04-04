Illegal Arms Operation Foiled: Arrest in Mumbai
A 29-year-old farmer from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly possessing two country-made pistols and 12 bullets with the intent to deliver them. The arrest followed a tip-off, and an investigation is underway to determine the recipient and check for previous offenses.
In a major breakthrough, Mumbai police apprehended a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Angad Singh Shreeram Gopal Jadhav, aged 29, reportedly in possession of illegal arms.
Jadhav, a farmer from Itawa, was intercepted in Chembur's Mahul Road following a crucial tip-off on Thursday night.
Authorities recovered two country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges, sparking an investigation into his intended delivery and previous criminal activities under the Arms Act.
