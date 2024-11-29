Italy Grinds to a Halt: Major Strike Against Government Policies

In a sweeping demonstration of public discontent, thousands of Italian workers, including teachers, healthcare staff, and trash collectors, staged a massive strike on Friday. They demanded increased salaries and reforms to address the decline in spending power and the weakening of public services under government policies.

The nationwide protest was orchestrated by Italy's leading trade unions, targeting the budget plan of Premier Giorgia Meloni. Organizers argue it disproportionately affects essential sectors like schools and healthcare while calling for a fairer sharing of private sector profits with workers.

The strike, which disrupted airlines, schools, hospitals, and local transit, was the first of its kind since last November. Economic disparities and rising costs of essentials are pushing more Italians to demand significant fiscal changes and better pay aligned with European standards.

