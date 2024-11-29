Italy Grinds to a Halt: Major Strike Against Government Policies
In Italy, thousands of workers from various sectors staged a general strike to protest declining spending power, low salaries, and governmental policies that undermine public services. This strike, organized by major trade unions, was a direct response to Premier Giorgia Meloni's latest budget, impacting schools, healthcare, and transport.
- Country:
- Italy
In a sweeping demonstration of public discontent, thousands of Italian workers, including teachers, healthcare staff, and trash collectors, staged a massive strike on Friday. They demanded increased salaries and reforms to address the decline in spending power and the weakening of public services under government policies.
The nationwide protest was orchestrated by Italy's leading trade unions, targeting the budget plan of Premier Giorgia Meloni. Organizers argue it disproportionately affects essential sectors like schools and healthcare while calling for a fairer sharing of private sector profits with workers.
The strike, which disrupted airlines, schools, hospitals, and local transit, was the first of its kind since last November. Economic disparities and rising costs of essentials are pushing more Italians to demand significant fiscal changes and better pay aligned with European standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- strike
- trade unions
- salaries
- public services
- Giorgia Meloni
- economy
- healthcare
- protest
- labour
ALSO READ
Stabilizing Nigeria’s Economy: Can Recent Reforms Deliver Long-Term Gains?
Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities
Narayana Murthy Advocates Management Revolution in Public Services
India to Become Third-Largest Global Economy by 2029, Hardeep Singh Puri Highlights Role of Public Sector Enterprises
Empowering Women: SKDRDP's Self-Help Groups Transform Rural Economy