Dr. Basant Goel: Celebrated 'Blood Man of India' Honored for Global Philanthropy

Dr. Basant Goel, renowned for his extraordinary contributions to healthcare and philanthropy, was recently honored as the Guest of Honor at the United Nations Global Excellence Award ceremony in Dubai. On November 27, 2024, he received a Doctorate from the United States of America International University (Honoris Causa) for his stellar work in the sector.

Dr. Goel's reputation as a leader in humanitarian efforts first gained international attention during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he earned recognition from the World Book of Records (London). Notably, on July 6, 2024, his efforts led to a Guinness World Record for the most blood donations during a single event, with 200 units of blood donated daily throughout India. This feat earned him the title 'Blood Man of India' from the President of India and further recognition from the International Book of Honour (England).

Acknowledging his contributions, the British Parliament awarded him the 'Bharat Kirtimaan' Award, following a recommendation by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, Dr. Goel was appointed as the Global Ambassador of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre across the U.S., U.K., and India, coinciding with King Charles III's birthday on November 14, 2024. His unwavering dedication to improving health and fostering international collaborations remains an inspiration worldwide.

