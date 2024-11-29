Left Menu

Canada's Economy Lags Behind Expectations, Sparking Interest Rate Speculation

Canada's economy grew by an annual rate of only 1% in the third quarter, below the Bank of Canada's expectations. Consumer spending and government expenditure contributed to growth, but business investment remained weak. Markets are now betting on a significant rate cut in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:04 IST
Canada's Economy Lags Behind Expectations, Sparking Interest Rate Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's economic growth slowed to an annualized rate of 1% in the third quarter, falling short of the Bank of Canada's projections. This disappointing growth has led currency markets to increase expectations for a larger rate cut next month.

Consumer spending and government expenditure were bright spots, offsetting declines in business investment. However, the standard of living, measured as GDP per person, contracted for the sixth consecutive quarter.

With inflation rates hitting targets and growth remaining sluggish, analysts argue there is no compelling reason for the Bank of Canada to alter its current approach. Market speculation now leans towards a substantial 50-basis-point interest rate cut at the upcoming December meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024