Canada's economic growth slowed to an annualized rate of 1% in the third quarter, falling short of the Bank of Canada's projections. This disappointing growth has led currency markets to increase expectations for a larger rate cut next month.

Consumer spending and government expenditure were bright spots, offsetting declines in business investment. However, the standard of living, measured as GDP per person, contracted for the sixth consecutive quarter.

With inflation rates hitting targets and growth remaining sluggish, analysts argue there is no compelling reason for the Bank of Canada to alter its current approach. Market speculation now leans towards a substantial 50-basis-point interest rate cut at the upcoming December meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)