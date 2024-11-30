Left Menu

Reliance Industries Secures Top Spot in Media Visibility: A Five-Year Triumph

Reliance Industries, India's top corporate by revenues and market value, ranked first in Wizikey's 2024 News Score for media visibility. Scoring 97.43, Reliance outperformed major companies in India, maintaining top position for five years. The score assesses media presence using artificial intelligence and big data from over 400,000 publications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:27 IST
Reliance Industries Secures Top Spot in Media Visibility: A Five-Year Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries has once again emerged as a prominent player in the media landscape, securing the top position in Wizikey's 2024 News Score ranking. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Reliance has maintained its dominance in media visibility, with a notable score of 97.43, reflecting its substantial presence across various media outlets.

Reliance Industries consistently outperformed other major companies from sectors like banking and finance, with a wide margin over its closest competitors, including the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank. The Wizikey News Score measures media presence through factors such as news volume, headline prominence, and publication reach, using advanced technologies like AI and big data analysis.

This continued success underscores the effectiveness of Reliance's communications team, which has garnered prestigious accolades in recent years. The company's strategic media engagement highlights its commitment to sustaining a strong public image, making Reliance synonymous with corporate excellence and visibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024