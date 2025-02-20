Mineral Pact Negotiations Underway: Trump's Push for Ukraine Deal

In a strategic move, the Trump administration is working towards a streamlined minerals agreement with Ukraine. The intent is to lay the groundwork quickly and delve into detailed negotiations over Ukraine's resource allocation later. This approach follows President Zelenskiy's rejection of a plan granting the U.S. a substantial share of Ukraine's resources.

Notwithstanding a growing discord between the Trump and Zelenskiy, the U.S. continues its pursuit of securing critical mineral rights. The administration is keen to signal a return on investment to the American public, pointing to tens of billions in military aid provided to Ukraine over recent years as a potential leverage point for resource access worth $500 billion.

The quest for an agreement comes amid suggestions of the U.S. employing a formula familiar to China's resource-for-aid strategies. Discussions about the fate of mineral reserves, including those in Russian-occupied territories, remain contentious, with Ukraine contemplating mineral concessions to other allied nations that supported its war efforts.

