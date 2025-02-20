Left Menu

Mineral Pact Negotiations Underway: Trump's Push for Ukraine Deal

The Trump administration is pursuing a simplified minerals deal with Ukraine, aiming for swift approval and detailed negotiations later. Despite tension between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, the U.S. seeks to secure its position regarding Ukraine's critical mineral resources amid ongoing military aid support and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 06:41 IST
Mineral Pact Negotiations Underway: Trump's Push for Ukraine Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, the Trump administration is working towards a streamlined minerals agreement with Ukraine. The intent is to lay the groundwork quickly and delve into detailed negotiations over Ukraine's resource allocation later. This approach follows President Zelenskiy's rejection of a plan granting the U.S. a substantial share of Ukraine's resources.

Notwithstanding a growing discord between the Trump and Zelenskiy, the U.S. continues its pursuit of securing critical mineral rights. The administration is keen to signal a return on investment to the American public, pointing to tens of billions in military aid provided to Ukraine over recent years as a potential leverage point for resource access worth $500 billion.

The quest for an agreement comes amid suggestions of the U.S. employing a formula familiar to China's resource-for-aid strategies. Discussions about the fate of mineral reserves, including those in Russian-occupied territories, remain contentious, with Ukraine contemplating mineral concessions to other allied nations that supported its war efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025