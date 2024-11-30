Left Menu

Transforming Rural Healthcare: Lord's Mark Microbiotech Leads the Charge

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted innovation in India's healthcare sector, with Lord's Mark Microbiotech introducing advanced diagnostic tools and preventive care solutions. Focusing on rural areas and using indigenous technology, the company aims for personalized and accessible healthcare solutions.

Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lord's Mark Microbiotech, shares how Indigenous R&D, advanced technologies, and strategic collaborations are reshaping India's healthcare landscape.. Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the challenges unveiled by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's healthcare system has seen a revolution in innovation and a push for self-reliance. At the heart of this transformation is Lord's Mark Microbiotech, a leader in employing indigenous technology to combat rural healthcare inefficiencies and boost preventive measures.

One of the company's most significant breakthroughs is a portable device designed for early detection of oral cancer, primarily benefitting rural regions where advanced diagnostics are scarce. This device provides rapid results in just 15 minutes, offering crucial early intervention for underserved communities.

Lord's Mark Microbiotech is also pioneering in preventive healthcare with a genomics-based test for chronic disease risk. As it expands, the company plans to establish 1,000 Lord's Pathology centers by mid-next year, enhancing access to affordable diagnostics through state-of-the-art technologies.

Collaboration fuels Lord's Mark Microbiotech's success, with strategic partnerships with IIT Mumbai and the Department of Atomic Energy. These alliances facilitate the commercialization of advanced technologies, making them more precise and cost-effective. The company boasts unique biochemistry reagents claiming 100% accuracy, underscoring the importance of precision in diagnostics.

Government initiatives support this revolution, focusing on indigenous solutions suited to India's distinct challenges. MedTech parks and beneficial policies trigger innovations that cater to the country's specific needs, as emphasized by spokesperson Gupta, highlighting Indian technology's global appeal, particularly Lord's Mark's oncology device.

